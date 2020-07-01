Improvements set for new North Dakota governor's residence

"When you're upstairs in their private living area, you can smell them cooking in the lower level, and that's what we're trying to fix," he said.

A commercial ventilation system with two outside mechanical units is planned to be installed to bring in more fresh air and extract smoke and smells. Current ventilation is "not enough to accommodate the uses that we have for that kitchen," Boyle said.

A consultant will do a redesign to accommodate the ventilation work to fit within a recurring $250,000 appropriation of the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission that will cover all of the improvements. Boyle told legislative leaders that $140,000 of that has been committed thus far. He hopes to see a compatible redesign for improved ventilation by the end of July.

The home's problems have been known for at least a year. Boyle said it took time to design improvements and receive approval.

The 2015 Legislature budgeted $5 million for the new governor's residence, including $1 million in donations. The Friends of the Residence raised $887,000. Co-chairpersons of the Friends' fundraising committee say they're proud of the effort.

"I feel pretty good about what we did," Rep. Pamela Anderson, D-Fargo, said.