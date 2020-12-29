Improvements ongoing at North Dakota governor's residence

Improvements planned last summer for the North Dakota governor's residence have yet to be completed.

The 13,700-square-foot governor's residence completed in 2018 on the North Dakota Capitol Grounds has noisy reverberations in its formal event space. And the home's lower-level kitchen requires better ventilation of pervasive cooking aromas.

A $7,000-$8,000 wireless sound system was installed earlier in 2020 in the space used for entertaining. Sound-absorbing acoustical panels were set to be installed on the ceiling and walls by the end of October, costing $40,000-$70,000. The bouncing noise is due to the room's hard surfaces.

Facility Management Director John Boyle said there have been some supply chain issues with the panels' delivery.

His office had hoped to install the panels in December, and is now anticipating their delivery by Feb. 15.

An architect and engineer are designing an alternate solution for the kitchen ventilation, Boyle said. He said last summer he had hoped to see a compatible redesign by the end of July.