Idaho man dies in Dickinson standoff with task force

A man wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho died after he was shot by officers in Dickinson in a Thursday morning standoff after he charged at officers with scissors, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dakota Lee Chlarson, 25, was being sought by the Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force on a warrant from Idaho.

Marshals had received information that Chlarson, who had an extensive criminal history, could be at a Dickinson apartment. Dickinson police and task force officers from Bismarck entered the apartment and a standoff ensued, the service said. Negotiation efforts and the use of nonlethal devices were unsuccessful. Officers were forced to protect themselves when Chlarson charged them, the Marshals Service said.

No officers were injured. Two Bismarck police officers assigned to the task force were placed on standard administrative leave following the incident. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident.

