ID tag found in Russia returned to North Dakota soldier's widow

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday returned the long-lost military identification tag of a North Dakota soldier to his widow.

Ron Hepper, a 1967 Selfridge High School graduate, served a tour of duty with the Army's 196th Light Infantry Brigade. In June 1969, a blast from a hand grenade blew off his boots during combat in Vietnam. He had kept his ID tags in his boots, and he awoke in a hospital with no boots or dog tags. Doctors saved his legs, which had been wounded from shrapnel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hepper received the Purple Heart. He returned home and ranched near Isabel, S.D. He and his wife, Ruth, moved to Bismarck to be closer to family. Ron Hepper died in 2007 at age 58. He is buried at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

An American traveling in Russia purchased the tag from a street vendor in Moscow and delivered it to the American Embassy, which relayed the tag to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which contacted the governor's office in North Dakota. It's unknown how the tag came to be in Russia.

“While we wish we were able to return these tags to Ron himself, we are thankful for the opportunity and tremendous honor to present this keepsake to Ruth on behalf of a grateful state and nation," Burgum said in a statement.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0