I-94 bust nets meth, pills worth $840,000

072122-nws-drugs-photo

Law officers found 6 pounds of meth and 8,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in the spare tire of a vehicle during an Interstate 94 traffic stop east of Bismarck on Tuesday.

 PROVIDED, N.D. HIGHWAY PATROL

A traffic stop by a North Dakota State Highway Patrol trooper led to the arrest of three Washington men who authorities say had several pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of narcotic pills worth a total of $840,000 in their car.

Jeremy Standon, 40, Jaron Stone, 36, both of Spokane, Washington, and Chad Anderson, 44, of Liberty Lake, Washington, are charged in federal court with drug conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs, possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs, and aiding and abetting. Anderson also is a federal fugitive, officials say.

The trooper made the stop at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday about 13 miles east of Bismarck on Interstate 94, according to the Patrol. The trooper and officers from Metro Area Narcotics Task Force found 6 pounds of meth and 8,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in the spare tire of the vehicle. Two handguns were found in the engine compartment, the Patrol said.

The men made their initial court appearances Thursday. Defense attorneys for Standon and Stone did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Anderson's attorney declined comment.

Chad Anderson

Chad Anderson

 PROVIDED
Jaron Stone

Jaron Stone

 PROVIDED
Jeremy Standon

Jeremy Standon

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

