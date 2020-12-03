Human trafficking charges added in Bismarck spa investigation

Two of the three people charged with facilitating prostitution following a September raid at a Bismarck spa now face additional charges of human trafficking.

Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, were charged Thursday with sexual servitude and forced labor human trafficking felonies, each of which carries the possibility of a 20-year prison term.

Jacobson and Jennings were charged with facilitating prostitution after an investigation that led to a raid at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson. A detective who testified at their November preliminary hearing said workers at the spa were paid $10 for an $80 massage and were encouraged to offer sex acts to make extra tip money. Some of the workers also paid $20 a night to stay at the spa, the detective said.

Police in an affidavit allege Jacobson and Jennings recruited and transported workers who were then isolated at the spa. The employees were required to work 12-hour days, seven days a week, and were subject to debt bondage because they had to pay housing costs and transportation costs, the affidavit states.

The investigation continued after the preliminary hearing and arraignment and produced more evidence, said Bismarck Police Sgt. Mike Bolme.