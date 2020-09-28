 Skip to main content
Human Relations Committee seeks 2 new members

The Bismarck Human Relations Committee is looking to fill two open positions.

The committee's goal is to "protect and promote the personal dignity of all Bismarck citizens" and to eliminate barriers that "prevent them from reaching their full human potential," according to a statement. Meetings are on the third Monday of each month at the City/County Building.

Bismarck residents interested in applying should send Mayor Steve Bakken a letter with their qualifications, background and the reason they'd like to serve on the committee.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/humanrelationscommittee.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

