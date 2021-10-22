Howard pleads guilty in Bismarck slaying; status of co-defendant to be decided

A Canadian man facing the possibility of life in prison for the death of a Bismarck man two years ago has entered into a plea agreement that would send him to prison for 25 years and leave decades more time over his head if he violates probation.

Earl Howard, 43, on Friday morning pleaded guilty to arson and three conspiracy charges -- murder, arson and tampering with evidence. The status of his co-defendant was expected to be addressed later in the day.

Howard, 43, of Bellwood, Ontario, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, were arrested nearly two years ago in connection with the late 2019 death of Chad Entzel, 42, Nikkisue's husband. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the killing stemmed from a love triangle and involved plans to cash in on a life insurance policy. Howard has dual U.S. and Canada citizenship. He turned himself in and was arrested Jan. 9, 2020, on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

Howard, shackled and in a prison jumpsuit, entered the pleas just three days before his and Nikkisue Entzel’s joint trial was scheduled to start. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr at Friday's hearing tentatively accepted the pleas pending the outcome of a presentence investigation. He noted the timing of the pleas so close to the trial date, which left him little time to consider further information. Howard, his attorney Richard Sand and Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer agreed to the tentative acceptance.

The agreement by Lawyer and Howard’s attorneys calls for a 50-year prison sentence with 25 years suspended on the murder conspiracy charge; 10-year suspended sentences on the arson and arson conspiracy charges; and a five-year suspended sentence for evidence tampering conspiracy.

The judge gave members of Chad Entzel’s family -- about 10 were present in the courtroom -- time to object to the agreement. None did.

If Bahr doesn’t accept the plea agreement, Howard could withdraw the guilty pleas and proceed to trial. Should that happen, the information from the presentence investigation could not be presented at trial. The agreement also stipulates that Howard spend five years on supervised probation. Bahr cautioned him that a probation violation could send him back to prison for the full terms outlined in the agreement.

Howard and Nikkisue Entzel were to be tried together starting Monday. Entzel remains charged with murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy charges. Trial likely will be delayed. Lawyer at the Friday morning hearing told Bahr she would request a continuance during an afternoon pretrial conference.

Bahr in May dismissed a Class AA murder charge against Howard. Lawyer asked the court to drop the charge, saying in a motion that an evaluation of the firearm did not show evidence as to which defendant allegedly shot Chad Entzel. Without that the state couldn’t corroborate Nikkisue Entzel’s statements to law enforcement that Howard shot Chad Entzel, Lawyer said.

Class AA murder and murder conspiracy both carry the possibility of life in prison without parole.

