Howard, Entzel trial moved to May

The trial of two people accused of plotting the death of a Bismarck man has been reset to next spring.

Earl Howard, 42, of Belwood, Ontario, Canada, and Nikkisue Entzel, 39, of Bismarck, were scheduled for trial beginning Dec. 28. A two-week trial is now set to start May 17, court records show.

Howard is charged with murder, arson and three conspiracy counts in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, who an autopsy showed died of gunshot wounds early this year. Nikkusue Entzel, Chad Entzel’s wife, is charged with three conspiracy counts.

The two are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Chad Entzel’s body was found Jan. 2 when authorities were called to a house fire northeast of Bismarck. Howard was arrested Jan. 9 after turning himself in at the border of Ontario and Michigan.

Howard mug

Earl Howard
Nikki Entzel

Nikkisue Entzel

