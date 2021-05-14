House chambers to become temporary courtroom for murder trials

“This is a deal where they just needed more room,” Bjornson said. “They needed additional space to allow distancing of the jury.”

Bjornson said Rep. Chet Pollert, the House majority leader, gave the final approval to use the chamber, which is home to 94 representatives during a Legislative session. The Legislature adjourned on April 29.

Bjornson said no state money is being used to accommodate the trials. The state Highway Patrol provides security at the Capitol, and sheriff’s deputies will provide additional manpower while the trials are in progress, Bjornson said.

The balcony of the House chamber can accommodate a few dozen spectators, and the trials are open to the public, according to Bjornson.

Anyone attending the trial must still go through the normal screening process for entrance to the building, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will handle security at the House chambers. It will be much the same as the protocol at the County Courthouse, according to Sheriff Kelly Leben.

“It’s a very unique situation,” he said. “We’re working with the courts and the Capitol to make sure we’re on the same sheet of music.”

