House chambers to become temporary courtroom for murder trials

Two South Central District murder trials are scheduled to be held in the House chambers of the state Capitol to better allow for social distancing, a possible first for the state.
“We don’t have a courtroom large enough to socially distance a jury with four alternates, numerous litigants and the public, so we were forced to look at alternative locations,” Court Administrator Donna Wunderlich said.
The Burleigh County trial of Earl Howard, 42, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, was set to start Monday but a judge granted a continuance on Friday. Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, in January 2020 was charged with murder and murder conspiracy, arson and arson conspiracy, and evidence tampering in the death of Chad Entzel, 42, of Bismarck. Co-defendant Nikkisue Entzel, 40, Chad Entzel's wife, also was charged with murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy. The murder charge against Howard was later dismissed.
A Morton County trial is scheduled to start Aug. 2. Chad Isaak, 46, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb, 45, on April 1, 2019. Police have not established a motive for the killings.
Court officials asked to use the space at the Capitol and state officials obliged, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson told The Associated Press.
“This is a deal where they just needed more room,” Bjornson said. “They needed additional space to allow distancing of the jury.”
Bjornson said Rep. Chet Pollert, the House majority leader, gave the final approval to use the chamber, which is home to 94 representatives during a Legislative session. The Legislature adjourned on April 29.
Bjornson said no state money is being used to accommodate the trials. The state Highway Patrol provides security at the Capitol, and sheriff’s deputies will provide additional manpower while the trials are in progress, Bjornson said.
The balcony of the House chamber can accommodate a few dozen spectators, and the trials are open to the public, according to Bjornson.
Anyone attending the trial must still go through the normal screening process for entrance to the building, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Wade Kadrmas.
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will handle security at the House chambers. It will be much the same as the protocol at the County Courthouse, according to Sheriff Kelly Leben.
“It’s a very unique situation,” he said. “We’re working with the courts and the Capitol to make sure we’re on the same sheet of music.”
The extra space provided by the chambers “gets eaten up pretty quickly,” Leben said. His department conducted the investigation that led to charges against Howard and Nikkisue Entzel. That means some deputies will be called to testify and others from the department will transport the suspects and handle security.
The move presents challenges for attorneys, too. Technology is different at the Capitol, evidence will be secured in the Supreme Court offices each night, and it will take longer to bring witnesses to the chamber.
“All our challenges are being met by the court,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said.
The move appears to be a first in the state. Neither Lawyer nor Wunderlich were aware of any other cases that had been moved to the Capitol or that had been moved from the courthouse to another location within the county.
Entzel trial
Howard and Nikkisue Entzel are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death in an apparent love triangle and with plans to cash in on a life insurance policy. Chad Entzel’s body was found in January 2020 when emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of gunshot wounds.
In a pretrial conference on Friday, South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr granted the defense's joint request to delay the trial. Defense attorneys Justin Balzer and Richard Sand argued that more time was needed to review additional evidence.
Bahr said he made the decision to delay the trial "with great reluctance." He said while he would like to proceed, he recognizes that moving ahead without the defense being fully prepared could infringe on the defendants' right to a fair trial.
Lawyer earlier this month moved to dismiss the murder charge against Howard. An evaluation of the firearm didn’t reveal evidence as to which defendant shot Chad Entzel. Without that evidence, the prosecution could not corroborate Nikkisue Entzel’s statement that Howard shot Chad Entzel.
Nikksue Entzel was arrested Jan. 7, 2020. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Howard, and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers arrested him Jan. 9 at the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada. He waived extradition and was booked into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on Jan. 11 of last year.
Howard unsuccessfully sought a trial separate from Nikkisue Entzel, saying she could introduce statements prejudicial to him without facing cross-examination herself because she as a co-defendant couldn't be forced to testify. South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr also denied a request by both defendants to have certain cellphone, video surveillance and other evidence suppressed.
They face the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
