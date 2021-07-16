Hong Kong Spa operators sentenced to probation

Two people will spend two years on probation for operating a Bismarck spa where authorities said workers were pushed to offer sex acts for tip money.

Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 57, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, in March pleaded guilty to facilitating prostitution. Charges of human trafficking were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

The two were charged after authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa in south Bismarck last September. A police officer had gone undercover to investigate, and authorities received other reports in recent years that massage therapists at the spa would offer sexual acts to customers in exchange for tips, Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said during the March change-of-plea hearing.

South Central District Judge David Reich on Friday handed down a deferred imposition of sentence to Jacobson and placed him on supervised probation for two years. Under a deferred imposition, Jacobson can keep the felony conviction off his record if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

Reich sentenced Jennings to three years in prison, saying her level of involvement was greater and more blatant. He suspended all but 18 days Jennings had already served and placed her on supervised probation for two years.