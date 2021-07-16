Hong Kong Spa operators sentenced to probation

Two people will spend two years on probation for operating a Bismarck spa where authorities said workers were pushed to offer sex acts for tip money.
Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 57, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, in March pleaded guilty to facilitating prostitution. Charges of human trafficking were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.
The two were charged after authorities raided the Hong Kong Spa in south Bismarck last September. A police officer had gone undercover to investigate, and authorities received other reports in recent years that massage therapists at the spa would offer sexual acts to customers in exchange for tips, Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said during the March change-of-plea hearing.
South Central District Judge David Reich on Friday handed down a deferred imposition of sentence to Jacobson and placed him on supervised probation for two years. Under a deferred imposition, Jacobson can keep the felony conviction off his record if he stays out of trouble while on probation.
Reich sentenced Jennings to three years in prison, saying her level of involvement was greater and more blatant. He suspended all but 18 days Jennings had already served and placed her on supervised probation for two years.
Jennings appeared with Jacobson by electronic means from Illinois.
Craig Grorud, of Bismarck, listed in state business records as the spa's owner, was charged with felony facilitating prostitution after the raid. He pleaded guilty in March to a reduced charge of misdemeanor promoting prostitution and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Jennings in May pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution and facilitating prostitution in Stark County, charges that stemmed from a raid on the Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson. She was given a deferred imposition of sentence and placed on probation for two years.
Defense attorneys Jackson Lorgren and Tom Dickson did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com