Homeowner charged in Bismarck fire

A 41-year-old Bismarck man faces a felony charge in connection with a Friday afternoon fire at his home that authorities say was suspicious in nature, according to court records.

Bryce Kitzan made his initial court appearance on Monday. He is charged with felony endangering by fire, court documents show.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. to the single-family home on South 17th Street after a neighbor reported smelling smoke coming from the home. Firefighters found the house filled with smoke. They searched the home and extinguished the fire. An accelerant detection K-9 alerted on a bed in the residence, police said.

The extent of the fire's damage to the home is unclear. No one was injured.

Kitzan was not home at the time of the fire but arrived in an employer’s vehicle about 9 p.m., according to a police affidavit. About an hour before his arrival, Kitzan’s burned car had been found on property owned by his employer. Kitzan denied involvement in either fire. Police say he had several personal photographs and photo albums with him in the employer’s vehicle.

No attorney is listed for Kitzan in court documents. He is in custody in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.

