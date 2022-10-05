Homecoming tradition returns to Bismarck State College

Bismarck State College is celebrating homecoming this week for the first time in 37 years.

The campus, known then as Bismarck Junior College, held its final homecoming week celebration in 1985 around the now-defunct football program.

The college is now reviving the autumn tradition of homecoming centering this year on the Mystics women’s volleyball team during another successful season. The team defended its 22-2 record on Wednesday night inside the Armory against the 8-13 Dawson Community College Buccaneers of Glendive, Montana.

Interestingly enough, the last homecoming game was on Oct 5, 1985.

“Homecoming is such an important part of a student’s school experience, their college experience, it’s such a big celebration and typically it revolves around football,” said Juanita Lee, communications manager at the college. “So we just started talking about ways that we could bring that student experience back in and give that to our students.”

Throughout this week, the students, faculty and staff have been celebrating with activities and functions such as weeklong Mystic Pride Days, discounts at the Mystic Java, Mystic Marketplace and the Mystic Bookstore. A College Radio Dance will be held on Thursday from 7-10 p.m. at the Armory with the school’s online radio station The MYX providing the music.

As the school planned the events and activities for homecoming, there was the idea of maintaining traditions with a twist of “Polytechnic spin” produced by the various school clubs and programs.

“We can do things different and the experience can be different,” Lee said. “It’s the same Mystics spirit.... We’re a different institution than when we were in 1985."

In 1985, gas prices were about $1.12 a gallon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just over 1,327, Live Aid pop concerts in Philadelphia and London raised money for Ethiopia, and New Coke was introduced.

What would a homecoming week be without the coronation of a king and queen? A court of 11 -- five men and six women -- were nominated. Before the volleyball game and coronation, the school’s Ag Club sponsored a traditional tailgating in front of the Armory with free food and games.

In another effort to maintain tradition, students in the carpentry program designed and built two sturdy throne chairs for the royal couple.

In what should garner the most attention of the night, a pair of robotic dogs designed and built by students in the mechatronics engineering technology program presented crowns to the king and queen.

To wrap up the week’s activities on campus, Thursday is Manufacturing Day with a bus taking people to tour the Bobcat manufacturing facilities.

As soon as the week is over, staff at the college will begin to planning next year’s events.

“We will make it bigger and better next year. We’re just excited to bring it back for our students,” Lee said.