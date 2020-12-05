Holiday performances go online to reach an audience amid pandemic

“It’s a difficult decision for us, but we felt we could not in good faith get everybody back together when people were waiting on their test results,” executive director Joshua Johnson said.

Dakota Stage had already planned to film its show this year, a trend among many community theaters throughout the country. It did so in November with D&N Cinematics, a Bismarck-based video production company.

“We have really branched out from our normal way of operating and done what we can to keep delivering on our mission to the community,” Johnson said.

He’s told the 28-member cast, who are volunteers, that the group still has a “win in the bag,” even if they can’t perform for an in-person audience.

“We’re going to be able to show the community your hard work,” he recalled telling them. “I don’t think anybody can say we didn’t do our best to try to get this show on stage.”

The cast wore masks during every rehearsal. The theater was hoping to perform the show in front of a limited audience spaced out so as to avoid spreading the virus.