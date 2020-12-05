Holiday performances go online to reach an audience amid pandemic

This year’s performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Belle Mehus Auditorium will look different, with no live audience and all 105 dancers wearing masks as part of their costumes.
Soldiers, for example, typically wear clip-on mustaches, which aren’t very pandemic-friendly, said Hollis Mackintosh Heid, director of Northern Plains Dance.
“We’ve got masks with mustaches on them,” she said, adding that dancers who wear tutus for their parts will leap and pirouette with sequins atop their face coverings. “Just because we won’t have an audience there doesn’t mean we can live in a bubble.”
The dance studio has cut back its performances from four to two this year and shortened the show, which will be livestreamed to people who purchase tickets.
Many holiday shows throughout North Dakota are switching to online performances this year, knowing that not everyone is comfortable attending an in-person event with so many coronavirus cases active in the state. Gov. Doug Burgum’s recent orders aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus have also imposed capacity restrictions on venues and, in some cases, forced groups to temporarily stop rehearsing.
Dakota Stage decided Thursday to offer its production of “A Christmas Carol” online only after a member of the cast recently tested positive for COVID-19, prompting everyone else involved to rush to testing sites. The theater had already canceled the first of two weekends of scheduled performances in light of the development.
“It’s a difficult decision for us, but we felt we could not in good faith get everybody back together when people were waiting on their test results,” executive director Joshua Johnson said.
Dakota Stage had already planned to film its show this year, a trend among many community theaters throughout the country. It did so in November with D&N Cinematics, a Bismarck-based video production company.
“We have really branched out from our normal way of operating and done what we can to keep delivering on our mission to the community,” Johnson said.
He’s told the 28-member cast, who are volunteers, that the group still has a “win in the bag,” even if they can’t perform for an in-person audience.
“We’re going to be able to show the community your hard work,” he recalled telling them. “I don’t think anybody can say we didn’t do our best to try to get this show on stage.”
The cast wore masks during every rehearsal. The theater was hoping to perform the show in front of a limited audience spaced out so as to avoid spreading the virus.
Johnson said the arts always struggle with budget issues, but “this year we have had to scrape more than other years.” Dakota Stage saw half as many kids as usual participate in its Shade Tree Players summer program.
Audience restrictions also put a damper on its musical “9 to 5.”
“Our musical in the fall, which in a normal year would pay for between 30% to 40% of the rest of our season, didn’t make half as much as it would have in a normal year,” Johnson said.
Dakota Stage has had a lot of community support though this year, including an uptick in donations. It’s also taken advantage of state and federal coronavirus stimulus efforts, including the Paycheck Protection Program, which directed grants or loans to businesses to help keep workers on the payroll.
Mackintosh Heid with Northern Plains Dance said the arts are “suffering hugely” amid the pandemic. The dance studio, for example, has reduced the hours staff work.
It also purchased a property last December where it intends to move, and it’s had to pay for both a mortgage and a lease, as well as utilities for two properties during the pandemic.
Mackintosh Heid said she’s confident Northern Plains will recover. Her board, though, directed the studio to build a worst-case scenario budget assuming that "The Nutcracker" would have to be canceled entirely.
“It’s our biggest moneymaker that keeps all our programming going throughout the year,” she said.
At one point, when Burgum issued an executive order in mid-November temporarily suspending high school sports and extracurricular activities, as well as those in the community, Mackintosh Heid thought the studio would have to call off the show.
“We were just heartbroken,” she said, adding that it’s tough to explain to kids that the show they’ve worked so hard to prepare for wouldn’t take place.
Burgum later walked back part of the order, which allowed rehearsals to resume. The studio, however, scrapped plans for a limited, in-person audience.
Mackintosh Heid said there’s a silver lining to livestreaming the performances: people can tune in from all over the world. The show will be streamed to second grade classrooms in Bismarck, and the studio has sold tickets to people in Minneapolis, California, New York and even to the U.S. embassy in Germany.
“You’re starting to see where these kids’ families are,” she said. “It’s a cool thing to be able to offer to kids’ grandmas who couldn’t make it. They can still see it.”
Elsewhere in North Dakota, the annual Medora Christmas show will still take place this year.
Its performances will be held exclusively in Medora and will be available online for people who don’t see the show in-person.
“It’s a Christmas variety show,” show administrator Susan Axvig said. “Bill Sorensen provides the comedic relief between the great, talented singers.”
Sorensen, the former Bismarck mayor, used to co-host the Medora Musical and is still active in Medora affairs. This year’s Christmas show, titled “A Magical Badlands Christmas,” will feature current and former performers from the summer musical.
The show typically travels, last year to 25 locations in four states in 30 days, said Axvig, who described the tour as “quite an undertaking.”
This year, nine performances will be offered in Medora to a reduced capacity of 25% in the Old Town Hall Theater. Those tickets are already sold out, and the show is encouraging people who want to see the performance to purchase tickets to view it online instead. Tickets are available for live performances, as well as on-demand.
Ticket information
Tickets for the livestream of Northern Plains Dance’s “The Nutcracker: Short and Sweet” can be purchased at www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets. Two performances will be streamed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $30, or $50 for a group. The show can be streamed to a smart TV.
Tickets for the video performance of Dakota Stage’s “A Christmas Carol” will be available soon at www.dakotastageltd.com. It can be watched online or via a smart TV. Tickets are $10, or $15 to rent for three days to watch multiple times.
Tickets to watch “A Magical Badlands Christmas” online will be available at www.medora.com/do/entertainment/a-magical-badlands-christmas. The show will be livestreamed on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mountain time. Starting Dec. 13, people can also purchase the show on-demand, meaning it will be available for multiple viewings for 48 hours after it’s purchased. Tickets are $25.
