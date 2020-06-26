Historical study of Highland Acres neighborhood beginning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Work has begun on determining whether Bismarck's Highland Acres neighborhood should be considered for the city's third historic district.

Officials with the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office have launched an architectural survey of the neighborhood near the Bismarck State College campus. It involves in-field research and study of historical documents.

Bismarck's Historic Preservation Commission at its June 17 meeting selected Metcalf Archaeological Consultants to help with the study. The choice needs city commission approval. A contract is likely to be finalized at the July 14 commission meeting, according to city spokeswoman Gloria David. Metcalf is based in Denver and has an office in Bismarck.

The cost of the contracted portion of the work is estimated at $38,000. It will be paid with federal funds from the National Park Service and not with city taxpayer dollars.

The survey results will go to the local Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historical Society of North Dakota for review. The results will help determine whether the city nominates the neighborhood for listing in the National Register of Historic Places, the federal government's list of properties it deems worthy of recognition and preservation.