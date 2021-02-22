Historic Preservation Commission seeks applicants

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The seven-member advisory board deals with nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, and promotion of and education about the city's history and heritage. It also provides historic expertise. It meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The volunteer committee has two open positions for terms through March 2024. Those interested should complete an application form describing their qualifications, background and why they want to serve, and include a resume.

Applications should be sent to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Community Development Director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.