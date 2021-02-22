 Skip to main content
Historic Preservation Commission seeks applicants

The city of Bismarck is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Historic Preservation Commission.

The seven-member advisory board deals with nominations to the National Register of Historic Places, and promotion of and education about the city's history and heritage. It also provides historic expertise. It meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The volunteer committee has two open positions for terms through March 2024. Those interested should complete an application form describing their qualifications, background and why they want to serve, and include a resume.

Applications should be sent to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Community Development Director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503.

The application form can be found on the city website at www.bismarcknd.gov, picked up at the department office at 221 N. 5th St., or obtained by calling the department at 701-355-1840. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, March 2. The new board members are expected to be announced at the March 23 city commission meeting. For more information, call the department.

 

