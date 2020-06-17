Historic Bismarck house demolished; homeowners plan to rebuild

A house in Bismarck's Cathedral Area Historic District that has been the home of several prominent city residents over the past century has been demolished, but a new version will be built on the same lot.
The house was constructed in 1908 for Robert Orr, manager of the Bismarck Grocery Co. and president of the Bismarck Building and Loan Association. It is better known for later being the home of John Burke, the 10th governor of North Dakota. Burke also served as U.S. treasurer under President Woodrow Wilson and was elected to the North Dakota Supreme Court in 1924. Other past owners include former Bismarck Tribune publisher Glen Sorlie and former state Public Service Commissioner Tony Clark.
The neighborhood was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
Current property owners Luke and Libby Roller purchased the house in June 2018. Luke Roller grew up in Bismarck and attended school at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Elementary.
“Luke’s always loved this neighborhood and always wanted to buy a home here,” Libby Roller said. “We were actually going to put an offer on a different house, and then this one came on the market and I remember his eyes lit up and he was like ‘This is the house.’”
But contractors and engineers determined that the house had severe structural problems that would require extensive and costly renovations. They predicted that the repairs would have been two or three times the cost of rebuilding the house from the ground up.
“Initially it was just going to be a major restoration project, but it was in a rougher shape than we thought,” Luke Roller said. “The contractors said that the only financially feasible way to fix this was to tear it down and start over. There was no other way around it.”
Amy Sakariassen, the North Dakota adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, felt the loss of the Orr house not only as a preservationist but also as a resident of the Cathedral District neighborhood.
“We’re all sharing the loss,” she said. “I am, the neighborhood and the Rollers are all sharing a sense of grief over the loss of something that's been in our eyes forever. ”
Residents of the district gathered at the house for a "send-off" ceremony last week. The house was razed earlier this week.
The Rollers plan to rebuild in the same style as the original. They intend to have the front look identical to the house that was demolished and want to incorporate old materials such as the bricks and stones into the new construction.
“We liked the look of the house and we’re going to try to build the same house back up with some newer materials, and hopefully this one lasts,” Luke Roller said.
Sakariassen said she's grateful that the Rollers "have a sentiment and a feeling of neighborliness, that that is what they want to do with this neighborhood."
“If the Rollers are successful in what they want to do, that will be a nod to history that I think is important and will help keep the story alive,” she said.
The Rollers plan to start pouring foundation for their new home in mid-July and hope to have it built by next summer.
“We want to live here for the next 50 years,” Libby Roller said. “Our goal is to create our forever house that our grandkids can come home to. We weren't expecting it to be quite like this, but I don't regret buying it one bit.”
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
