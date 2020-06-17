Historic Bismarck house demolished; homeowners plan to rebuild

“Initially it was just going to be a major restoration project, but it was in a rougher shape than we thought,” Luke Roller said. “The contractors said that the only financially feasible way to fix this was to tear it down and start over. There was no other way around it.”

Amy Sakariassen, the North Dakota adviser for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, felt the loss of the Orr house not only as a preservationist but also as a resident of the Cathedral District neighborhood.

“We’re all sharing the loss,” she said. “I am, the neighborhood and the Rollers are all sharing a sense of grief over the loss of something that's been in our eyes forever. ”

Residents of the district gathered at the house for a "send-off" ceremony last week. The house was razed earlier this week.

The Rollers plan to rebuild in the same style as the original. They intend to have the front look identical to the house that was demolished and want to incorporate old materials such as the bricks and stones into the new construction.

“We liked the look of the house and we’re going to try to build the same house back up with some newer materials, and hopefully this one lasts,” Luke Roller said.