Highway Patrol trooper on leave after fatal Morton County shooting
Highway Patrol trooper on leave after fatal Morton County shooting

A North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper is on administrative leave pending the investigation of a Tuesday shooting that killed a Montana man.

The trooper fired his weapon after a pursuit on Interstate 94. The trooper about 8:15 p.m. was assisting Morton County Sheriff’s deputies on a reckless driver call 13 miles west of Mandan, according to information from the patrol. A 45-year-old man from Billings, Montana, the only person in the vehicle, was killed. A firearm was found in the vehicle, the patrol said.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The trooper will be on administrative leave until the BCI investigation and a review by the Morton County State’s Attorney are completed, the patrol said.

The trooper and the victim were not immediately identified.

