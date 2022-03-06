Highway Patrol identifies Burleigh, Morton crash victims

Authorities have released the names a Bismarck man who was killed and the three people who were injured Friday in crashes on icy roads.

Abdulkadir Abdi, 31, died about 6 p.m. when his car collided nearly head-on with a 1990 Freightliner, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The crash occurred about 6 miles east of Bismarck on Highway 10. The driver of the Freightliner, 68-year-old Paul Silbernagel, of Bismarck, was not injured.

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 west of Mandan. Hashi Shire, 37, of Richfield, Minnesota, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner pulling double box trailers, was eastbound when he lost control, crossed the median, and collided with a GMC Sierra that was pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup. Shire suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the Patrol said. Ahmed Ahmed, 27, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, a passenger in the Freightliner, was not injured.

The driver and passenger in the GMC were transported to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Patrol identified them as Scott Walden, 46, and Antonina Walden, 49, both of Missoula, Montana.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

