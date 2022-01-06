Higher ed official running for Bismarck-area House seat

A North Dakota higher education official is running for a Bismarck-area state House seat, potentially setting up a challenge with the two Republican incumbents.

State Board of Higher Education Staff Adviser and District 7 GOP Vice Chair Retha Mattern on Thursday announced her bid for one of District 7's two House seats.

The Bismarck State College employee said in a statement that she feels "there is a missing voice in the House, one that represents the needs of residents in District 7 who understand the challenges of balancing raising a family in today's society while securing their own economic future.

"I intend to focus on solutions that allow people the ability to succeed with limited government involvement in their livelihoods," she said.

She also said, "We are losing a sense of community in the Republican party, and I want to work to ensure that we can continue to find areas of agreement and common ground.

"Strong conservative governance has led North Dakota to a place where businesses can grow and people can find opportunity," she said. "We need to work together in order to allow that to continue to happen."

Mattern has a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's in management. She works as director of admissions and outreach at BSC. She has been staff adviser to the state Board of Higher Education since 2019.

Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, announced his reelection bid in District 7 on Monday.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, did not immediately respond to a Tribune message about his election intentions. He also represents the district.

He said in November he hadn't decided whether to seek another term, and was mulling bids for the state Senate or U.S. Senate.

Becker and Dockter were first elected in 2012.

Republican Michelle Axtman is the only announced Senate candidate in the district. Incumbent Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, is not seeking reelection.

District 7 Republicans are meeting later this month to set the date for their endorsing convention, Dockter said.

Ninety-eight seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year, more than is usual, due to redistricting, which is done every 10 years with updated census data.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

