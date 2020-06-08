High winds do damage during stormy weekend in North Dakota

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

High winds damaged property near Ashley and in Bowman during a stormy weekend that saw tornadoes touch down, but no deaths or injuries were reported and no property damage was attributed to the tornadoes.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck had reports of two tornadoes touching down in fields on Sunday, one about 2 miles west of Ashley and one 3 miles southwest of Kulm.

The weather service will not investigate further, Meteorologist Alex Edwards said. The agency typically investigates reports of tornadoes that cause property damage.

Dickey and LaMoure County to the east of Bismarck had a few inches of rain, but the storm systems brought mostly wind to areas near Bismarck and west, Edwards said.

West River Health Services posted on its Facebook page Monday that its Bowman Clinic is closed "due to the unfortunate circumstances of extreme weather." Strong winds tore off part of the building's roof on Saturday.

Six farm buildings near Ashley southeast of Bismarck were destroyed and several others partially damaged by straight-line winds on Sunday, McIntosh County Sheriff Laurie Spitzer said.