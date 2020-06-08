High winds do damage during stormy weekend in North Dakota

High winds damaged property near Ashley and in Bowman during a stormy weekend that saw tornadoes touch down, but no deaths or injuries were reported and no property damage was attributed to the tornadoes.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck had reports of two tornadoes touching down in fields on Sunday, one about 2 miles west of Ashley and one 3 miles southwest of Kulm.
The weather service will not investigate further, Meteorologist Alex Edwards said. The agency typically investigates reports of tornadoes that cause property damage.
Dickey and LaMoure County to the east of Bismarck had a few inches of rain, but the storm systems brought mostly wind to areas near Bismarck and west, Edwards said.
West River Health Services posted on its Facebook page Monday that its Bowman Clinic is closed "due to the unfortunate circumstances of extreme weather." Strong winds tore off part of the building's roof on Saturday.
Six farm buildings near Ashley southeast of Bismarck were destroyed and several others partially damaged by straight-line winds on Sunday, McIntosh County Sheriff Laurie Spitzer said.
Hail, funnel clouds and tornado touchdowns were reported in the county on Sunday. No animal or human casualties were reported, Spitzer said.
To the north of Bismarck, four 45-year old evergreen trees were tipped over by strong winds on Sunday, said Rachael Hein, who lives off U.S. Highway 83 near Baldwin. Hail nearly the size of golf balls came down for about 10 minutes on Sunday night, Hein said.
This weekend's storms signify the start of the region's active weather season, when it's "not uncommon to see a large low pressure system out west and widespread severe weather through the Dakotas like we saw yesterday," Edwards said Monday.
The next few days should be quieter and cooler, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, Edwards said. There might be some scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms, but he doesn't expect severe weather for the rest of the week.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!