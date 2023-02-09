The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered that a recently vacated South Central District judgeship should be retained and filled.

The vacancy was created in January when Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Judge Douglas Bahr to the state Supreme Court. State law requires a review of caseloads to determine if a vacated judgeship should be filled, relocated or abolished.

The justices filed the order Thursday. A nominating committee will choose a list of finalists from applications received for the position. Burgum will appoint a judge from those finalists.