Hebron man sentenced for sex crime

A Hebron man charged 1 ½ years ago with a felony sex crime has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Chad Maley, 39, must also spend 1 ½ years on probation after his release, court records show. He was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity. Defense attorney Justin Balzer declined comment on the case.

Maley and two other men were arrested in January 2020 after they responded to an online advertisement on a website police said was commonly used for commercial sex activity. The men communicated by cellphone with officers who were posing as the sister of a 16-year-old girl, according to police affidavits. The men allegedly agreed to pay money to engage in sexual acts with the purported 16-year-old.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen suspended seven years of an eight-year prison term. He gave Maley credit for 29 days served. Maley will serve the sentence at the same time as two previous sentences. He pleaded guilty in June to drug charges in two separate cases and was sentenced to two years in prison.