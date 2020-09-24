Harassment, personal attacks directed at local public health directors amid pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch says she has been the target of personal attacks because of her work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've been called names. I've been called a tyrant. I've been called a Nazi," Moch told the Bismarck City Commission Tuesday. "I am doing my job as the public health director for Bismarck and Burleigh County. I am doing the best that I can through a pandemic, and I am so dang proud of our staff that have been at this since March.

"The hearts in the windows and the love and the 'we're all in this together' that was in March has faded away to vulgarity and rude untruths that is just beyond my comprehension."

An audience member booed Moch at one point during her comments, and was told to stop by Mayor Steve Bakken.

Moch sits on the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force steering committee and coordinates meetings. The task force has no authority to enact mandates or laws. It can make recommendations to local governments which then choose whether to implement them.

The task force on Sept. 4 recommended local governments mandate masks, but city and county commissions did not enact mandates. Gov. Doug Burgum formed the task force in July in response to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties.