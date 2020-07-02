Gunshot wound likely self-inflicted, accidental, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The gunshot wound that sent a man to a Bismarck hospital for emergency treatment on Wednesday was likely accidental and may have been self-inflicted, but the investigation is continuing, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

Lt. Luke Gardiner said no foul play is suspected but more interviews and more investigation will be conducted.

The man was shot in the upper thigh. He is in good condition, Gardiner said. It’s unclear if he has been released from the hospital.

The shooting happened around the 100 block of West Interstate Avenue, police said in a press release. The man was dropped off at the hospital about 3 a.m. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

