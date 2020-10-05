Gunshot, terrorizing case set for trial

A Bismarck man accused in July of pointing a gun at two people while swearing and yelling at them has pleaded not guilty, court records show.

He allegedly pointed a gun at two people at an East Broadway mobile home park and later fired shots a short distance away, police say. Officers the day prior had responded to a domestic dispute involving Benedict, and he might have been angry at the two because he thought they were the ones who called police, according to an affidavit.