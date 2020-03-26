Groups react to prisoner parole amid coronavirus outbreak

While one nonprofit applauded the North Dakota Parole Board’s early release of more than 50 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, a second wants to make sure those actions didn't bypass victim rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union last Friday commended the board for granting parole to 56 people, saying the board took “a significant step in ensuring the health and safety of incarcerated people, medical staff and correctional officers and the community at large.”

The ACLU in a March 18 letter to Gov. Doug Burgum, the North Dakota Department of Corrections and the North Dakota Sheriff’s & Deputies Association had outlined steps it said should be taken in arresting, charging, sentencing and incarcerating people accused or convicted of a crime, in light of the current pandemic.

Parole boards should “expedite and expand release opportunities” for incarcerated people, “institute a presumption for release for all people who have a parole hearing scheduled in the next two years,” and ensure that “anyone who would be released from incarceration at any point has the opportunity to be screened for release immediately,” said the letter signed by Advocacy Director Dane DeKrey.