Groups in Bismarck, Dickinson plan shows of support for Ukraine

A group of North Dakotans with ties to eastern Europe will gather twice this weekend in Bismarck as a show of support for friends and family members impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, a "Rally for Ukraine" fundraiser is scheduled in Dickinson on Monday.

The days-old war has pushed an estimated 1 million Ukrainians out of the country. Sasha Tsibur-Mayer, of Richardton, who grew up in Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. since 1995, said the impression she gets from people on the street is that they “don’t know or particularly care.”

“We’d like them to know they really should,” said Tsibur-Mayer, 47.

She and others -- some coming from Dickinson and Minot -- will gather at 1 p.m. Friday at the state Capitol. On Saturday a column of cars will leave Little Odessa grocery store at 2 p.m., tour north to Costco and circle back to the Capitol.

Store owner Mirabela Punga, whose roots are in Moldova, a neighbor to Ukraine, said she can understand why many people are only starting to become aware of the impact of the conflict, which started late last week.

“As they see the news and see the human suffering, they’re coming together more and more,” she said.

Tsibur-Mayer said her aunt in Ukraine spent the first four days of the war in her bathtub, seeking protection. The air raid sirens are frequent and her aunt, 78, can’t get to a bomb shelter.

“Women and children are under bombings around the clock,” she said.

North Dakota’s distance from the conflict softens the impact for those not directly affected, Tsibur-Mayer said. Some media reports have been "disheartening and disappointing,” she said.

She called Ukraine a peaceful nation that has never attacked another country. The recent action marks the 25th time in a 1,000-year history that Russia has initiated aggression against Ukraine, Tsibur-Mayer said. She's hoping for a NATO effort to keep the skies over Ukraine safe so supplies can be flown in.

"They won't because they say it will start World War III," she said. "It's already started. It's not just two countries."

Her 5-year-old daughter in preparation for the weekend made a cardboard sign that reads, “Putin is a coward.”

“A coward with a nuclear weapon,” Tsibur-Mayer said. "Perhaps the world will never be the same."

Electronic communications have helped Tsibur-Mayer stay in touch with family and friends, despite occasional interruptions. Punga coordinates electronic money donations to a friend in the Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhya who is helping Ukrainian soldiers. The friend posts images of the supplies purchased with the donations on social media.

The weekend gatherings are meant to let people “across the ocean know we’re thinking of them” and that “a good amount of people are suffering here,” Punga said.

The days since the invasion have been tough, "but we are staying strong,” she said.

Dickinson fundraiser

The "Rally for Ukraine" fundraiser is scheduled at 6 p.m. Mountain time Monday at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson.

A freewill offering will be accepted, with the money going directly to Ukrainian relief by way of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Catholic Church in Fairfield, according to organizers. Speakers are scheduled during the event, and a light meal will be served.

“There is a long connection between western North Dakota and Ukraine," co-organizer Emil Anheluk said. "There is an unconquerable spirit that echoes through our Ukrainian ancestry. The Ukrainian people need help, and we will do the best we can to ensure they receive it.”

More information about the rally can be found on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3HFeP3K.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.