Group gets more time from city to research Highland Acres, but loses out on grant

A group hoping to have the federal government include a west Bismarck neighborhood on its official list of places it deems worthy of historic preservation is getting more time from the city to research the historical significance of homes in Highland Acres, but it has lost out on a state grant to fund the work.

The effort led by Bismarck resident Bruce Whittey to place Highland Acres in the National Register of Historic Places started in 2017, amid a dispute over whether the neighborhood that has sidewalks along areas such as main roads should also have them in more private cul-de-sac areas.

The city commission has postponed its sidewalk installation project three times over the three-year span to allow the group to research the historical significance of the area. Commissioners approved the most recent delay last month.

Whittey lives in the neighborhood. His group had hoped that the North Dakota State Historical Society would award it a $50,000 grant, which city staff applied for on the group’s behalf in November 2019. The funds would have been used to hire architectural historians to document the history of area houses, he said.