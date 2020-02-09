Group gets more time from city to research Highland Acres, but loses out on grant

A group hoping to have the federal government include a west Bismarck neighborhood on its official list of places it deems worthy of historic preservation is getting more time from the city to research the historical significance of homes in Highland Acres, but it has lost out on a state grant to fund the work.
The effort led by Bismarck resident Bruce Whittey to place Highland Acres in the National Register of Historic Places started in 2017, amid a dispute over whether the neighborhood that has sidewalks along areas such as main roads should also have them in more private cul-de-sac areas.
The city commission has postponed its sidewalk installation project three times over the three-year span to allow the group to research the historical significance of the area. Commissioners approved the most recent delay last month.
Whittey lives in the neighborhood. His group had hoped that the North Dakota State Historical Society would award it a $50,000 grant, which city staff applied for on the group’s behalf in November 2019. The funds would have been used to hire architectural historians to document the history of area houses, he said.
“We happen to have a lot of midcentury modern design. So they want to be able to catalog that; they want to be able to catalog how the landscaping is; they want to be able to catalog the roof design. There are all these important things that architectural historians look at,” Whittey said.
An official with the State Historical Society, the agency awarding the Cultural Heritage Grant, told the Tribune on Friday that it did not select the group for the grant.
“The funding was limited,” said Amy Munson, grants and contracts manager for the society, adding that it had 34 applications for a total of $400,000 in funding.
Whittey did not respond to requests for comment Friday on how his group plans to move forward. He said earlier he would apply for another grant if his group doesn’t receive the Cultural Heritage Grant. A separate grant that the city's Historic Preservation Commission is pursuing might also help.
Another neighborhood resident and group organizer, Jim Fuglie, has spent about two months compiling a written history of Highland Acres, referring to records kept at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum and old Bismarck Tribune articles. He published his findings in a blog.
At the end of World War II, young men returned to Bismarck after fighting abroad to find a housing shortage. Local veterans groups formed a housing cooperative at the site of what is now Highland Acres, according to Fuglie. The neighborhood developed from there, eventually being completed as a private venture.
Whittey’s group once had about 25 volunteers, most of them neighborhood residents, conducting community meetings and training sessions, he said. But participation in the group declined as it encountered challenges.
In 2017, Whittey asked the city commission to delay installing sidewalks in cul-de-sacs in the neighborhood, saying the area was historically significant. Before the meeting, Whittey contacted State Historical Society officials, who offered to become involved in the effort, he said.
“For some of us, if you were to put in sidewalks in some areas that weren’t designed to have sidewalks, it would change the character,” Whittey said.
City commissioners approved his proposal in 2017, delaying the project for 18 months so he could research the area with help from the State Historical Society.
The group surveyed about 40 houses out of 141 sites in the questioned areas before Whittey was back in front of the commission in 2018 requesting an extension. The North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office was requiring the group to survey the entire neighborhood to qualify a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. That meant the group had to survey an additional 230 homes, for a total of 371 sites.
Commissioners approved the second extension, delaying the sidewalk project for another 17 months. The next year, the city approved the creation of the Historic Preservation Commission -- a seven-member advisory board with responsibilities that include advising a nomination to the National Register.
In 2019, Whittey asked that commission to help the group apply to the State Historic Preservation Office, which would then nominate the neighborhood to the National Register. Bismarck Planner Will Hutchings, who sits on the Historic Preservation Commission, also helped Whittey’s group with its unsuccessful application for the Cultural Heritage Grant.
“The Historic Preservation Commission will continue to investigate other funding opportunities that may help achieve this goal,” he said.
The Historic Preservation Commission also applied for a National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund grant last month to go toward commission activities. Should it get the grant, the money could help fund architectural historians for Whittey’s group, Hutchings said.
The city would still be able to install more sidewalks in Highland Acres even if the neighborhood gets placed on the National Register. But Whittey believes a listing would pressure the city to have to “make a case” if it plans to build in the area.
“The city can still do what it wants,” he said. “What (a listing) accomplishes is it recognizes Highland Acres as a unique district, and that’s important for us who live in Highland Acres because we think we’ve got a pretty cool place here.”
He added: “It’s everything from starter homes, all the way up to very expensive homes. We have our own school, we have a lot of cul-de-sacs where people just get together and congregate. We have a lot of people who use the golf course and walking paths. We have churches here, just a lot of things in the way it’s designed and the way it visually looks that people just love.”
Some city commissioners, though, appear frustrated with how long the process has taken. During a meeting last month, Whittey asked commissioners to postpone the sidewalk installation project a third time. Commissioners voted 4-1 to extend the project's deadline to October 2021 and require the Historic Preservation Commission to present quarterly reports to city commissioners until it is completed.
Before voting in favor of the request, Commissioner Greg Zenker said giving another extension concerned him, and that if it was approved there would not be another one.
Commissioner Shawn Oban was the only commissioner who voted against the request. He also had voted against the request when it was presented in 2017. During his time as the principal of Highland Acres Elementary School in 2016, parents would visit him and tell him they were worried about their children walking to school on roads in snowy conditions, he said.
“The issue that I have is that I don’t think it should take that long for this determination to be figured out -- for us to wait three years to then determine if the sidewalks are historically significant or not,” Oban said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.