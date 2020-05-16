Grass fire extinguished near University of Mary

A small grass fire came within 100 yards of the University of Mary campus on Saturday.

The Bismarck Rural Fire Department and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded at 1 p.m. Saturday to the fire ignited by sparks from power lines near the 6500 block of University Drive.

The fire burned a hillside area about the size of a football field before it was extinguished, according to Sgt. Dusty Braun. There were no injuries or structure damage, he said. Grass and some trees burned.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

