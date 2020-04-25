Grant awarded for Native community engagement sessions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Native Community Development Inc. was awarded a $200,000 grant from the Northwest Area Foundation to conduct community engagement sessions for a project in Bismarck.

The two-year Great Plains Indians Visioning Outcomes through Community Engagement Sessions Project seeks to launch a statewide community needs assessment across metro areas in North Dakota.

The project seeks input from Native Americans who have lived or currently live in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks areas. The project is expected to launch before the end of May.

To get involved, contact Lorraine Davis at the Native American Development Center at 701-595-5181 or lorraine@ndnadc.org.

