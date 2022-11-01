Grand jury indicts sex offender on charges of exploiting minors; mother of kids charged in state court

A federal grand jury in Bismarck has handed down a three-count sex crime indictment against a man who is in state prison on a parole violation and awaiting trial on two counts of sexual assault at the state level.

Marquis Smith, 42, is charged federally with the commission of a felony involving a minor when required to register as a sex offender, and two counts of sexual exploitation of minors, federal court records show. The case is separate from the state-level one.

The federal indictment alleges Smith between October 2021 and February 2022 produced and transmitted via the internet sexually explicit videos of two children. Smith’s defense attorney declined comment to the Tribune.

The mother of the children is charged in state court with three counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of child neglect, court records show. She faces possible 20-year sentences on the three most serious crimes. The Tribune does not identify victims or potential victims of sex crimes, or alleged adult perpetrators if doing so might identify the victims.

Smith at the state level is accused of inappropriately touching a girl while the two were employed at a Bismarck fast food restaurant in the spring of 2021, according to a police affidavit. The girl told her mother about an alleged “grabbing or swatting” incident at work, and her mother informed police.

Smith was convicted in 2018 in state court on two counts of sexual assault in which the victim was younger than 15. A judge suspended 15 years of a 20-year sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender. He was paroled in March 2021. His parole was revoked last April.