Grand Forks man pleads guilty in Bismarck apartment fire

A Grand Forks man accused of starting a June fire that extensively damaged a Bismarck apartment building and displaced residents will spend 1 ½ years on probation after pleading guilty to charges reduced under the terms of a plea agreement.

Eduardo Rodriguez, 46, originally was charged with arson and two criminal mischief felonies after police said he started a fire at Washington Court on South Washington Street. The arson charge was reduced to misdemeanor reckless endangerment when lab tests about the origin of the fire were not conclusive and Rodriguez’ substance abuse on the night of the fire made intent difficult to prove, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said Friday.

The June 5 fire caused more than $300,000 in damage to the apartment building. Rodriguez allegedly told police that he accidentally started the fire when he dropped a cigarette after falling asleep on a couch. Police discounted the theory, saying evidence didn't back it up and that under such conditions Rodriguez would not have survived the fire. There were distinct burn patterns, and a K-9 detected ignitable substances at the apartment, Lawyer said, but the fire was so hot it might have burned evidence away, producing lab results that were not conclusive.