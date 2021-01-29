 Skip to main content
Grand Forks man accused in Bismarck. shooting pleads not guilty

Grand Forks man accused in Bismarck. shooting pleads not guilty

A Grand Forks man accused of firing shots while at a Bismarck residence will go to trial in April.

Chaseon Stagl, 18, on Friday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

Stagl and Dayson Lawrence, 18, of Bismarck, who is listed as a co-defendant in the case, allegedly drove to a 16th Street residence on Dec. 2 after arguing with a man on the phone, police said. Stagl fired shots while they were at the residence, and Lawrence later fired shots at a vehicle that followed them from the residence, according to an affidavit.

The nature of the phone argument is unclear. The man who was fired upon told police he believed he’d been challenged to a fistfight and did not want to back down.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig set an April 28 trial date. Stagl and Lawrence will be tried together.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chaseon Stagl

