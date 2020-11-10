Governor preparing for legal fight over Bismarck-area House seat

The attorney general and Secretary of State Al Jaeger stand by Stenehjem's opinion, as do District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who intend to fill the seat after the State Canvassing Board meets Friday to certify the general election's results.

In response to the governor's letter, the attorney general on Monday asked for more information as to what "action or proceeding" is pending, what state officials are involved and if Burgum has already entered into any agreement with the attorneys. He also requested documentation of Burgum contacting, hiring or retaining the attorneys.

A Tribune open records request to the attorney general's office yielded Burgum's Friday request and Stenehjem's Monday reply.

Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki provided the Tribune with Burgum's reply sent Tuesday. The governor told the attorney general he had not hired or retained legal counsel, and he requested Stenehjem make the appointments by noon on Wednesday.

Burgum said the legal action would seek "a declaration of the appropriate procedure to fill the vacancy" and stop the secretary of state, the Legislature and District 8 Republicans from taking actions to fill the seat.