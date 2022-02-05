 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gov. Doug Burgum tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Doug Burgum speaks to the media after getting his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Bismarck Event Center on March 9, 2021.

Gov. Doug Burgum has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced through a statement late Saturday afternoon.

“After testing negative on Friday following an exposure notification, I experienced cold and flu-like symptoms this morning and tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon,” Burgum said. “I am isolating and consulting with my physician.”

The governor is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot, his office said. Burgum planned to isolate through Thursday.

No additional details were released regarding the exposure notification.

Burgum is the second North Dakota statewide elected official to test positive this week.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., on Tuesday said he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Hoeven planned to be in quarantine through Sunday, following advice from the Senate doctor, according to his statement.

