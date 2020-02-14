Gov. Burgum appoints Bismarck attorney Bobbi Weiler to judgeship

Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a Bismarck attorney to replace a retiring, longtime district judge.

The governor's office on Friday announced Bobbi Weiler's appointment, effective March 17. She succeeds South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty, who is retiring March 16 to focus on ministry. Her chambers will be in Bismarck.

Weiler, 36, said she is excited to start and has desired to be a judge since she mentored with former South Central District Judge Burt Riskedahl as a student at the University of Mary.

"I think I have some interesting ideas that I think can benefit the community," Weiler told the Tribune.

She was one of four finalists for the position, which drew eight applicants. She has been in private practice since 2010 and a partner for the last nine years with the Bismarck law firm of Jackson, Thomason & Weiler P.C.

Her practice is focused on family and criminal law. She represents clients who struggle with financial, behavioral health and substance abuse issues. She also has provided representation to pro bono clients through the State Bar Association of North Dakota and is a mock trial coach for students at Bismarck's Legacy High School.