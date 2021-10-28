Glasser working with vendor to make photos available; attorney general's office takes company to court

Clients of a Bismarck photography studio that abruptly shut down earlier this month might be able to obtain their images by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has taken Glasser Images to court to ensure it preserves its websites for the investigation the office has opened.

Glasser announced earlier this month that it was immediately closing and would not offer refunds to customers. The closure left many customers out thousands of dollars. Some whose recent weddings Glasser photographed wondered if they would ever see the images.

The law firm representing the photo studio on Thursday said that Glasser is working with an Atlanta-based vendor, ShootProof, to make photos available for one year to view and download for free.

ShootProof said it is assembling a team to locate and upload the images to its online galleries, where they can be downloaded.

"We're currently working with Glasser Images to assess the scope of the project, and will make every effort to deliver images to families before the end of the year, though some may take longer," ShootProof said on its website.

Parrell Grossman of the attorney general's office said it's "really good news if that comes to fruition," adding that the state does not want Glasser to provide "false hope." Such an effort is a massive undertaking, said the director of the consumer protection and antitrust division. Glasser and its lawyers "have not been particularly forthcoming in terms of how they will accomplish that," he said.

ShootProof said it is donating its time and services to help Glasser's clients. It is also giving former Glasser photographers free access to a year of one of its online plans that offer invoicing and photo hosting services.

More information is at www.shootproof.com/glasser.

Websites

The attorney general’s office earlier this week requested a court order requiring Glasser to preserve its websites, including profiles it maintained on www.weddingwire.com and www.theknot.com. Assistant Attorney General Brian Card wrote in court documents that such a step was needed after he attempted but failed to get Glasser's lawyers to assure that the information on the pages would not disappear.

Mid-October emails between studio owner Jack Glasser and the billings department at WeddingPro, a wedding advertising platform connected to both websites, indicate that Glasser had an overdue payment of more than $1,700. Glasser sought to shut down the profiles to end the charges and obtain a backup of the pages, according to the emails, which appear in court documents.

Glasser’s lawyers notified the attorney general’s office last week that the sites were at risk of being deactivated due to Glasser’s inability to pay. The office had issued subpoenas to Glasser seeking numerous records as it investigates whether any fraud occurred. Glasser's main website, www.glasserimages.com, was taken down from public view shortly after the business announced its closure.

One of Glasser’s lawyers, Tim O’Keeffe, filed an objection to the subpoenas, calling the scope of the request “overbroad, unduly burdensome, vague, and in some instances better directed toward other parties.” He added that the request to preserve Glasser websites was vague, but said Glasser will provide a “substantive” response, “making every effort to preserve all metadata related to the disclosed files.”

The webpage issue has been the subject of several emails exchanged this month between the attorney general’s office and Glasser’s lawyers.

Card wrote to Glasser’s lawyers on Oct. 21 that the webpages were important to his office’s investigation, as they could indicate "misrepresentations to consumers" made by the company.

“It is imperative that your clients produce to us their complete websites," he wrote.

He added that the attorney general’s office does not believe the sites' potential deactivation is due to an inability to pay.

“Frankly, your clients have been able to pay for your firm’s representation but disclaim an ability to pay approximately $1,700 to preserve their websites, likely a fraction of the cost your clients are electing to pay your firm,” he wrote. “Put another way, your clients are picking and choosing to pay for your specific representation but not to preserve ... evidence."

The attorney general's office suggested several ways in which Glasser could try to preserve the websites, including by taking screenshots of the pages.

South Central District Judge David Reich granted the attorney general office’s request Wednesday, ordering Glasser to preserve its websites. The judge, however, vacated the order the same day pending a hearing that the attorney general's office expects will take place next week.

O’Keeffe in an interview on Thursday suggested the effort by the attorney general’s office to obtain an emergency court order was a publicity stunt.

“This is a huge overreaction on their part,” he said. “They went running to the court for an emergency order for absolutely no reason.”

He said Glasser “will preserve everything” and will comply with the subpoena and court order.

The state's request was not a publicity stunt, according to Grossman.

"This is typical in any kind of investigation in which the consumer protection division gets involved, to ask for website information," he said. "This is something fairly routine."

The attorney general’s office has fielded 500 complaints from Glasser customers and contractors this month, according to court documents. The state could ultimately choose to sue Glasser. Money collected through a lawsuit would be distributed to Glasser clients, though the amount would likely be small, Grossman told the Tribune earlier this month.

Court records show that Glasser has been sued nine times throughout the state this month in small claims court after it shut down. A person can file a claim there for amounts $15,000 or less without hiring an attorney.

Glasser founded the photography company in 2005. The studio was located in downtown Bismarck, and the company operated in North Dakota and surrounding states shooting events such as weddings, as well as senior and family portraits.

Glasser has blamed the closure on the coronavirus pandemic, which hurt a number of businesses that relied on weddings for revenue as couples decided to scale down or postpone the events.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

