Glasser submitted fraudulent letters before sentencing, state's attorney says

A Bismarck man recently sentenced to serve four years in prison for sexually assaulting an infant submitted fraudulent letters of support on his own behalf before sentencing and should be resentenced, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer alleges.

Officials say Andrew Glasser -- whose sentence drew widespread criticism -- signed the name of a former college acquaintance to a letter that was submitted prior to his guilty plea and sentencing. The man after learning of the alleged forgery sent a notarized letter to the court dated Feb. 25, in which he asks for his name to be removed from the state court website.

“I did not write or submit a document in support of Andrew Glasser nor did I give my permission for anyone to sign it on my behalf,” the letter states. The man, who is a special education teacher, said he was “furious” his name was used to sign a false letter.

Two more letters are referenced in a brief Lawyer filed Thursday. Glasser has “perpetrated a fraud upon the courts,” she says in the document.

Glasser, 34, was interviewed as part of the state's attorney investigation into the letters. He did not have permission from those whose names appear on the letters "to author or sign the letters," Lawyer's brief states. She alleges that he admitted to forging the documents.