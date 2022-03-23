Glasser Images ordered to pay nearly $1 million in credit card dispute

A federal judge has ordered the shuttered Bismarck photography studio Glasser Images to pay nearly $1 million in a lawsuit related to clients’ credit card disputes.

The order arrived by default after Glasser’s legal team did not respond to the complaint filed by PayJunction, a company that provided merchant card payment processing services to the studio. PayJunction sued Glasser in November 2021 after the studio abruptly closed the month before. Owner Jack Glasser had told clients he would be unable to refund them if they had already booked photography services and put down money.

The announcement prompted numerous clients to dispute the charges with their credit card companies. Glasser Images did not have sufficient funds to cover the disputed charges, which made PayJunction liable, according to the complaint.

That liability has grown to over $900,000, according to the order issued March 3 by U.S. District Judge Clay Land of the Middle District of Georgia, where PayJunction filed suit.

The photo studio and its lawyer initially agreed to provide information to PayJunction but have since “essentially been nonresponsive to PayJunction’s attempts to address the chargeback issues, resulting in PayJunction’s continued accrual of damages every day that Glasser Images does not timely and properly respond,” Land wrote.

A copy of Land’s order was filed Tuesday in South Central District Court in North Dakota, where PayJunction has brought a separate legal challenge against Jack Glasser related to the sale of his Mandan home, which the company says “may be the only asset available to satisfy PayJunction’s claim.”

Land also awarded PayJunction attorney fees, bringing the total damages against Glasser Images to $977,241.

He wrote that many of the disputed charges “relate to the delivery of photographs and videos for weddings and other once-in-a-lifetime events that have already taken place,” adding that disputing the charges “only allows a consumer to obtain a refund of the amount paid by credit card, but consumers would prefer to have the photographs and videos that were taken at these events delivered to them.”

Glasser's attorney, Tim O'Keeffe, said in a statement to the Tribune that, "We are grateful nearly all Glasser Images customers have been made financially whole in the wake of our going out of business. We will continue to work with our vendors -- including credit card-related operators like PayJunction -- as we figure out our next steps forward."

He did not elaborate on how Glasser Images has made its customers financially whole. The photo studio has been working with a company called ShootProof to edit images and release them to clients. That process is ongoing, according to updates posted to ShootProof’s website.

The disputed charges issue mark just one of a number of legal problems that have emerged for Glasser.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office began investigating the photo studio’s closure last year to determine whether any fraud occurred, and the office said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. The attorney general’s office took Glasser Images to court last year to secure an order requiring the studio to preserve its websites, which are part of the investigation.

At least a dozen people have brought cases against Glasser Images or Jack Glasser in small claims court in recent months, and he’s faced several other legal matters related to the studio’s closure.

Glasser founded the studio in 2005. Its headquarters were in Bismarck, and it also operated in neighboring states photographing weddings and other events and milestones.

Glasser has blamed the business’s closure on the coronavirus pandemic, which hurt the wedding industry.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

