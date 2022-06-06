Glasser Images 'mischaracterized' in lawsuit, attorney says

The attorney for a Bismarck imaging studio accused of bilking customers by shutting down without offering refunds to clients says the attorney general has filed a "grandstanding lawsuit" that mischaracterizes the studio’s business failure as intentional fraud.

Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe, who represents Glasser Images, on Friday filed a 10-page answer to Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s lawsuit. He added in a separate statement that business owner Jack Glasser and his partner and employee Jace Schacher have been working “seven days a week for the past eight months to help their clients get their photographs.”

“Sadly, a vast majority of the AG’s allegations in their lawsuit are based on their opinions, not the facts,” O’Keeffe said.

The attorney said he issued the Friday statement "to set the record straight in regards to what he believes is a grandstanding lawsuit by the ND Attorney General."

Wrigley claims the company had financial problems long before the COVID-19 pandemic, which Glasser blamed for the October 2021 closing of the business. In a lawsuit filed in May Wrigley accused Glasser and Schacher of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of company money on personal expenses -- travel, high-end dining, luxury vehicles -- while seeking loans to keep the business going. The lawsuit asks the court to bar the company from future photography services and force Glasser and Schacher to make restitution to customers and contractors who took photos for the company. It also seeks an unspecified monetary penalty. The suit further names as plaintiffs “John and Jane Does 1-100,” who were contracted by Glasser Images to provide photographic services.

Clients have filed with the attorney general's office more than $1.4 million in complaints against Glasser Images.

The accusations that Glasser and Schacher were living lavish lifestyles “is another mischaracterization of the facts,” O’Keeffe said, adding that Glasser and Schacher have “cut out all expenses in their life now as they focus on making sure their former clients get the images they are due.”

Wrigley “also fails to mention that a significant number of past customers have been reimbursed their monetary investments from the credit card companies,” O’Keeffe said.

The attorney in his answer to Wrigley’s complaint says any damages or wrongdoing “may in whole or in part be the result of the acts, omission, negligence or fault of John and Jane Doe 1-100, or other parties, known or unknown.” Contractors may hold photographs that belong to Glasser Images, or may have been paid by and provided services to clients without the company's knowledge, the document states.

O’Keeffe in his answer to the lawsuit seeks its dismissal and compensation for costs, disbursements and attorney fees, the document states.

