Glasser Images, attorney general reach proposed settlement; judge must approve

A proposed settlement reached by the North Dakota Attorney General's Office and a Bismarck photography business accused of failing to provide services or refund money to clients would bar the company from doing business in the state and require repayment of more than $800,000 to customers.

The proposal also would require Glasser Images, owner Jack Glasser and former employee Jace Schacher to admit engaging in consumer fraud, and pay a $30,000 fine.

Glasser, Schacher, and Glasser Images under the agreement would be barred from owning or operating a photography business in North Dakota for at least 15 years. The agreement outlines repayment of $807,188 to customers and subcontractors, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s office.

Wrigley filed the proposed agreement in South Central District Court. Glasser and Schacher each filed for bankruptcy in August. One stipulation of the proposed deal is that the restitution and fine are not dischargeable under their bankruptcy.

The state Consumer Protection Division after a six-month investigation into Glasser Images filed a lawsuit alleging violations of the state’s consumer protection laws. The division alleged Glasser Images and the two men took advance payments for wedding photography and videography, then did not provide the services because of financial problems that were not disclosed to customers, Wrigley said. The investigation showed Glasser and Schacher paid for personal expenditures using Glasser Images funds.

Investigators looked into 540 complaints of undelivered photographs and videos, and advance payments for which no services were provided. The division also worked with Glasser subcontractors for delivery of photos and videos despite Glasser’s nonpayment to the subcontractors, Wrigley said.

Fargo attorney Tim O’Keeffe, who represents Glasser, Schacher and the company, in a statement Thursday cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for the financial woes.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic happened, and without the ability to hold wedding gatherings, the photography business quickly spiraled downward," O'Keeffe said. "They simply could not continue. Since closing the doors, Jack and Jace have made extraordinary efforts to distribute the photography and videos to their valued clients. They sincerely hope this settlement agreement brings much-needed closure.”

Wrigley in a statement said "Glasser Images’ records reflected that its financial problems predated the COVID-19 pandemic and were exacerbated by Glasser and Schacher’s use of Glasser Images’ funds for personal expenditures."

“These defendants promised important services to wedding couples who paid for photography and video services on one of the most important days of their lives and then failed to do so, causing almost incalculable distress,” he said. “The conduct and circumstances of this case and these incredibly disappointing actions merit serious sanctions, which Glasser Images, Glasser and Schacher have acknowledged and agreed to, including an injunction on business for many years and the requirement to pay restitution and civil penalties that are not dischargeable in bankruptcy.”