Giving Hearts Day set for Thursday

An annual daylong giving event to benefit charities in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota is set Thursday.

Giving Hearts Day is in its 13th year. Last year, 31,000 donors gave more than $16.3 million.

Bismarck-Mandan’s Giving Hearts Day charities will host a kickoff event at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. It will feature a proclamation from Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum.

Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour online giving event hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation and Impact Foundation. Donors can go to www.givingheartsday.org and donate directly to their favorite charities across the region. Gifts of $10 or more, up to at least $4,000 per charity, will be matched by donors in the community.

More than 500 charities are taking part this year, a record. The event also will involve 30 schools and 180 businesses.

People can text GHD20 to 33777 and like the Giving Hearts Day Facebook page to receive updates and reminders.

Questions specific to the Bismarck-Mandan area’s participation in Giving Hearts Day can be directed to Lesley Icenogle, development director at Gateway to Science, at 701-258-1975 or lesley@gscience.org, or to Mackenzie Schmaltz, marketing manager at Northern Plains Dance, at 701-530-0986 or schmaltz@northernplainsdance.org. Questions about Giving Hearts Day by donors, businesses, or others can be directed to Dakota Medical Foundation at 701-271-0263.

