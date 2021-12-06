Gasoline prices fall in Bismarck

Gasoline prices have finally started to fall in Bismarck – and across the nation – after spending much of the year rising.

It cost Bismarck drivers $3.07 on average to fill up at the pump Monday, a 7-cent drop from one week ago and a 16-cent drop from one month ago. Some local gas stations were selling fuel for as little as $2.99 per gallon.

The discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant in late November is among the factors driving prices down. Little is certain about how contagious the virus is, how severe the disease is that it causes, or whether existing vaccinations or previous infection will prevent a person from contracting it.

Scientists say it could take weeks to better understand the variant. The uncertainty has meant big price swings for crude oil, which is refined into gasoline.

“The market reacts to the news that is seen at any given day,” AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer said.

Oil was trading for close to $80 per barrel in mid-November, then dropped into the mid-$60s last week. It climbed slightly Monday and was trading for just under $70 per barrel.

“If it were to hold there, I expect gasoline prices could fall 25 to 30 cents between now and the first of the year, or mid-January,” LaDoucer said.

It takes up to six weeks for gasoline prices to fully reflect changes in oil prices, he said.

Other developments also factor into the price drop. OPEC and its allies have announced they intend to stick with a plan to raise oil production in member countries. Also, the amount of gasoline in storage in the United States increased in recent days, and demand fell slightly.

Meanwhile, the United States is poised to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a series of underground caverns that store oil along the Gulf of Mexico. The Biden administration announced in late November that it planned to do so to help alleviate high fuel prices. The announcement came before the omicron variant was discovered, and the administration has since said it intends to stick by its plans.

Supporters of North Dakota's oil industry have been critical of the president's plan, saying that if he wants lower prices, he should take steps to encourage more domestic oil production.

