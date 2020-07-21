Garrison man sentenced to 4 years for sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Garrison man accused of having sex with a drunk teenage girl was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Bryton Schenfisch, 21, in September pleaded guilty to sexual assault, court records show. South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended all but four years, and ordered him to spend five years on probation upon his release. Schenfisch received credit for already serving 356 days, or nearly a year.

Defense attorney Matt Arthurs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schenfisch was arrested in July 2019. He allegedly left a party with a girl who later told police she had consumed alcohol at the party, was intoxicated and had difficulty remembering all the events of the night. She said Schenfisch told her the next day through Snapchat messages that they had sex.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0