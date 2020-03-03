Garrison man faces Burleigh, Morton drug charges

The charges stem from investigations dating to August 2019 in which police allege he was in possession of the drugs in dealer amounts. Police say they found 20 grams of meth, nearly 50 grams of fentanyl and more than 20 grams of a fentanyl-and-heroin mixture. They also found $2,570 in cash, scales, plastic bags and other items used for the delivery of drugs, according to an affidavit.