Garrison man faces Burleigh, Morton drug charges

A Garrison man who police say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl faces multiple felony charges in Burleigh and Morton counties.
Corey Eslinger, 32, is charged with five drug felonies and two drug paraphernalia felonies in Burleigh County and four drug felonies in Morton County.
The charges stem from investigations dating to August 2019 in which police allege he was in possession of the drugs in dealer amounts. Police say they found 20 grams of meth, nearly 50 grams of fentanyl and more than 20 grams of a fentanyl-and-heroin mixture. They also found $2,570 in cash, scales, plastic bags and other items used for the delivery of drugs, according to an affidavit.
Eslinger made his initial court appearances Monday and Tuesday. He is in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in lieu of $500,000 bail. No attorney is listed for him in court documents.