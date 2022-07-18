Garden therapy offers hope for depression, anxiety

Planting a garden can mean more than the harvest of vegetables it produces.

For a person experiencing depression or anxiety a garden can provide a relaxing environment or enhance a person’s mood. It can answer metaphorical questions and it can offer hope.

Andrea Falcon, psychometrist and creative director at Chambers and Blohm Psychological Services in Bismarck, administers and scores psychological tests and collaborates with psychologists to bring art and mindfulness techniques to clients. This spring, she started a gardening project and is finding growth both in the garden and with clients.

“I think gardening offers so many lessons,” Falcon said. “I’m not a therapist, but I feel like a mentor or a guide helping people find muse with different outlets.”

Studies have shown gardening is good for a person’s mental health, as well as offering healthier eating habits. Microbes found in soil may stimulate serotonin production in the brain to help a person relax, boost a person's mood, reduce stress and help with sleep.

Falcon has said the experimental project has been well received by the staff and about a dozen clients.

“It’s been good,” Falcon said of the response. “Some folks haven’t ever done anything like that. So it’s exciting for them to trying something new. That felt really good to expose them to (gardening). It gives people the chance to be connected with the natural world. To put down their phone and be in the present moment and get their hands dirty.”

After planting the seeds indoors in March and later transplanting the seedlings to portable grow bags outdoors in May, Falcon turns the tending of the plants into an opportunity to work on the client’s deep-rooted issues.

“When we were planting the seeds, we came back and talked about what are some intentions you would like to plant in your own life,” Falcon said. “With the pruning and thinning out of the vegetables; what could you prune from your own life?”

For squash, Falcon would describe the vegetable plant as one that needs to spread its vines in order to fully produce.

“It’s OK to take up space, especially for people struggling with depression.”

To solidify the meanings from the project, Falcon invites the clients to meditate, ponder mindfulness and to write in a journal. Handwriting is really good for the mind, Flacon said.

“I always try to tie that in when I can. It helps people be aware of the present. We will sit down and touch base before we go out and they may be rambling on and on and then we get with the plants and it’s like a switch," she said. "They are there in the moment with the plants. It’s just so powerful to see that.”

She shares a quote from a Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hanh.

“There’s nothing to do, nothing to realize, no program, no agenda. Does the rose have to do something? No. The purpose of a rose is to be a rose. Your purpose is to be yourself. You don’t have to run anywhere to be yourself. You are wonderful just as you are.”

So far this growing season, Falcon believes the project is successful with “ebbs and flows” in her clients' progress.

“Gardening helps people develop a growth mindset and seeing the plants grow can maybe give them that hope that maybe I can grow beyond this circumstance I’m working through right now.”