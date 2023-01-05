Future of BisMan Community Food Cooperative unclear

The status of a local foods cooperative in Bismarck that has struggled financially for years is unclear, and board members aren't commenting on its future.

The BisMan Community Food Cooperative at 711 E. Sweet Ave. is not hiring, has discounted branded merchandise as much as 50% and has encouraged members to use their gift cards. Many shelves at the store are bare, it has limited produce, and the deli -- which includes the hot bar, salad bar and cafe -- is closed.

The board of directors told co-op members in an email late last month that it was "meeting several times a week working through the logistics of the future of the cooperative."

Board President Nicole Ralph did not respond to a Tribune request for comment. Board Secretary Samantha Marino declined comment.

The retail grocery store that provides local and organic food opened in 2016. It is member-owned but open to the general public, as well. By 2017, it was behind on more than $236,500 in vendor bills. It worked its way out of the red but began struggling again in 2021, due to the onset of of the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of national competitors such as Natural Grocers and Costco -- both of which now have stores in Bismarck.

Then-General Manager Shirley Reese told the Tribune in May 2021 that federal pandemic aid had saved the store, but it continued to struggle. The co-op last year got a $200,000 federal grant, but Reese told the Tribune at the time that high fuel prices and inflation had led to higher prices at the store, discouraging buyers. The co-op's most recent profit-and-loss statement shows a net income loss of nearly $38,000 in September and more than $55,000 in August.

Reese resigned in September.

“I felt it was in the best interest of the co-op to hire someone with fresh eyes and hopefully some ideas that myself and the management team hadn't thought of or tried over the 2 ½ years I was there,” she told the Tribune.

It's unclear if the store currently has a general manager.

The email to members said, "We have a limited management team continuing to operate the store, and they are working hard with what they have to continue to serve our membership and community."