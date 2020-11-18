Fugitive task force arrests 26 on domestic violence warrants

Twenty-six domestic violence suspects in Burleigh and Cass counties in North Dakota and Clay County in Minnesota were arrested during a one-month effort by the U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

Task force officials focused on fugitives with warrants for crimes such as child neglect, aggravated domestic assault and violations of court orders related to domestic violence, according to a statement from the Marshals Service.

The effort, dubbed Operation Sanctuary, ran from mid-October to Nov. 15. Task force officials identified more than 50 fugitives with offenses that met the criteria for the operation. The task force also arrested 52 more people for offenses ranging from heroin sales to attempted murder, the agency said.

