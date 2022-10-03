'From Sun to Soup': Heaven's Helpers plans solar panels

A local nonprofit soup kitchen is exploring new ways to reduce everyday costs and provide more meals in an environmentally sustainable way.

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck next spring plans to install solar panels to the roof of its building with the goal of slashing utility costs. North Dakota-based Lightspring will do the work. Lightspring has previously helped with solar panel projects at Spas Etc. and United Tribes Technical College.

The project came about through the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC's Leadership Bismarck-Mandan program, which aims to build the leadership skills of community members. Class of 2022 members proposed the project that has been dubbed "From Sun to Soup." The group was inspired by Chamber EDC's "Energy Day," and recognized that a readily available but underutilized natural resource was right above its head.

“Jim Kambeitz (of Lightspring) talked about how North Dakota has one of the best sunshine seasons, but is one of the lowest-ranked states to utilize solar,” group member Teresa Chrest said.

Group members approached Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier about the possibility of adding solar panels to his cafe. They were met with enthusiasm.

“I was excited because it was something that we always thought about doing but couldn’t because of the cost,” Meier said.

The solar panels will be installed on the south half of the roof at a cost of $64,315. Chrest said that the natural slant of the roof will allow the solar panels to be installed without any additional beams to angle them toward the sun. Panels could be installed on the north half of the roof if extra funding is available.

Heavens Helpers spends an average of $18,300 per year on electricity, including powering about 20 coolers and freezers. The solar panels will reduce electricity costs by 35%, saving the cafe around $6,400 annually.

"We end up spending between $1,000 and $2,000 a month on electricity. A lot of that is just serving as many people as we can," Meier said.

The cost savings will go toward making more meals for the community. Meier said the cafe serves about 210 meals a day, 30% more than it served around this time last year. Adding the solar panels will enable the cafe to keep up with that trend without a hit to its budget. The average cost for Heaven's Helpers to make a meal is $3.10.

Chrest said the solar panels will enable the cafe to serve 2,000 more meals per year.

Solar panels are a low-maintenance solution, according to Chrest. Snow buildup was an initial concern, but the heat from the panel units and the white roof will melt any snow from the panels.

“One of our initial questions is, would solar work for this business? The answers pointed to yes,” she said.

Heavens Helpers is not new to sustainability. Meier said the cafe recycles its food scraps to local farmers in exchange for beef to use at the cafe. Adding solar panels continues the cafe's efforts to be an environmental steward.

Heavens Helpers doesn't qualify for tax credits because of its nonprofit status. Chamber EDC Leadership Bismarck-Mandan plans to start a fundraising campaign to raise money for the project, and will also apply for a Montana-Dakota Utilities grant that could be awarded next spring and provide extra funding. Community members can donate to the project through a GoFundMe campaign.